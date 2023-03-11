AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Taliban team may arrive soon to discuss security challenges

Ali Hussain | Fazal Sher Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Afghan Taliban’s interim government is expected to arrive in Islamabad soon to exchange views with Pakistani authorities on the security challenges facing Pakistan from Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) amid a fresh threat alert.

Diplomatic sources told Business Recorder that an Afghan interim government delegation is due to arrive in Islamabad soon as a follow-up of the last month high-level visit by Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif along with Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum to Kabul.

The Afghan Taliban authorities are expected to share their response on the proposals by Pakistan recently shared with the Afghan interim government with regard to security cooperation between the two countries and other pressing issues such as bilateral trade and border issues.

When asked about the update on expected visit by the Afghan Taliban delegation during her weekly media beefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan remains actively engaged with Afghanistan on counterterrorism and security matters along with other issues that concern Pakistan. However, she did not reveal the date of the expected visit.

Pakistan has been facing a fresh wave of terrorist attacks during the current year with a total of 25 major terror related incidents across the country and 170 fatalities reported so far since the start of 2023.

According to data compiled by this newspaper from government and independent sources, January was the deadliest month of the current year in which terrorists carried out a total of 12 attacks, killing 104 including caused more than 100 fatalities - the majority being police personnel - in an attack on a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines. A TTP affiliated militant outfit, Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

In February, 10 major terror related incidents were reported in which 29 security personnel and 10 civilians lost their lives. On February 17, terrorists stormed the heavily guarded Karachi Police Office, killing four including two policemen and two rangers while one civilian was also among the dead. The outlawed TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

During the current month the militants have already launched three terrorist attacks, killing 18, including 15 security personnel and three civilians. On 6 March, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle, rammed into a police van in Bolan, Balochistan. A total of nine police personnel were killed and 13 injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TTP Afghan Taliban Khawaja Asif security challenges

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban team may arrive soon to discuss security challenges

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

Motion filed with Nepra: All set for Rs3.23/unit additional surcharge on electricity

Embittered IK steps up criticism of govt

FBR directs 96 big retailers to integrate with POS system

PKR depreciation: Hajj to cost more this year: minister

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

‘BrahMos’ fired into Pakistan a year ago: Govt renews call for joint probe

Read more stories