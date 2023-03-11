Taliban team may arrive soon to discuss security challenges

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Afghan Taliban’s interim government is expected to arrive in Islamabad soon to exchange views with Pakistani authorities on the security challenges facing Pakistan from Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) amid a fresh threat alert.

Diplomatic sources told Business Recorder that an Afghan interim government delegation is due to arrive in Islamabad soon as a follow-up of the last month high-level visit by Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif along with Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum to Kabul.

The Afghan Taliban authorities are expected to share their response on the proposals by Pakistan recently shared with the Afghan interim government with regard to security cooperation between the two countries and other pressing issues such as bilateral trade and border issues.

When asked about the update on expected visit by the Afghan Taliban delegation during her weekly media beefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan remains actively engaged with Afghanistan on counterterrorism and security matters along with other issues that concern Pakistan. However, she did not reveal the date of the expected visit.

Pakistan has been facing a fresh wave of terrorist attacks during the current year with a total of 25 major terror related incidents across the country and 170 fatalities reported so far since the start of 2023.

According to data compiled by this newspaper from government and independent sources, January was the deadliest month of the current year in which terrorists carried out a total of 12 attacks, killing 104 including caused more than 100 fatalities - the majority being police personnel - in an attack on a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines. A TTP affiliated militant outfit, Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

In February, 10 major terror related incidents were reported in which 29 security personnel and 10 civilians lost their lives. On February 17, terrorists stormed the heavily guarded Karachi Police Office, killing four including two policemen and two rangers while one civilian was also among the dead. The outlawed TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

During the current month the militants have already launched three terrorist attacks, killing 18, including 15 security personnel and three civilians. On 6 March, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle, rammed into a police van in Bolan, Balochistan. A total of nine police personnel were killed and 13 injured.

