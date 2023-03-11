AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Carrefour, Pink Ribbon to raise Breast Cancer awareness

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
LAHORE: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, a non-government organisation dedicated to breast cancer awareness, to fully support Pink Ribbon in collecting donations for completing Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital in Lahore.

During a formal ceremony held at Carrefour head office in Lahore, the agreement was signed by Majid Barzegar, District Manager of Carrefour Pakistan and Omer Aftab, Founder & Chief Executive of Pink Ribbon.

Under the signed agreement, Carrefour is to join hands with Pink Ribbon for awareness campaigns in store and through its digital platforms for the noble cause to save lives. Donation boxes will be placed at all Carrefour stores across the country to raise funds for the hospital. Pink Ribbon has announced free-of-cost breast ultrasounds and consultations for Carrefour female colleagues throughout the year.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said, “In Pakistan, one in every nine women may eventually develop breast cancer, and the same disease claims many lives. We are happy to be partnering with Pink Ribbon to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to aid in the organization’s efforts to generate funds for the country's first breast cancer hospital.”

While speaking on the occasion, Omer Aftab, Founder & Chief Executive of Pink Ribbon said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Carrefour to spread awareness on breast cancer, frequent check-ups, treatments, and more. We are hopeful that, with the support of Carrefour, we will be to play our role in educating the masses and mitigating the risks of the disease.”

