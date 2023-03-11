UK trade envoy for deeper, mutually beneficial ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan, Mark Eastwood, concluded his four-day visit to the country with a renewed UK government’s commitment to a deeper and mutually-beneficial bilateral relationship, focusing trade and investment.

In a statement on Friday, British High Commission here said that the trade envoy’s programme included wide-ranging discussions in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad with senior figures from the federal and provincial government and leading British and Pakistani businesses.

“The visit underlined the UK’s commitment to Pakistan and the Trade Envoy’s ambitions for a deeper and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship,” the High Commission said.

At the end of his first visit to Pakistan as trade envoy, Mark Eastwood stated that Pakistan has a bright future and his visit has reaffirmed his view that there is a lot more the two sides can do together whether its liberalising trade, opening up opportunities for investment, bringing in new technologies, or helping Pakistan on the path to sustainable growth and clean energy – there is so much we can do.

“I leave with a very strong feeling that our two countries together are primed to grow even closer and I will work hard to deepen our relationship,” Eastwood said.

Deputy High Commissioner and Trade Director Sarah Mooney said: “I was delighted to welcome Mark back to Pakistan. I am confident Mark’s visit will open up new avenues for trade and I look forward to building on the existing trade momentum.”

Eastwood met with Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Interim Punjab Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Muhammad Aurangzeb, and other business leaders to reiterate the UK as a long-term credible trading partner to Pakistan and showcased full support in Pakistan’s economic recovery through shared prosperity.

