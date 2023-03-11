AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK trade envoy for deeper, mutually beneficial ties with Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan, Mark Eastwood, concluded his four-day visit to the country with a renewed UK government’s commitment to a deeper and mutually-beneficial bilateral relationship, focusing trade and investment.

In a statement on Friday, British High Commission here said that the trade envoy’s programme included wide-ranging discussions in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad with senior figures from the federal and provincial government and leading British and Pakistani businesses.

“The visit underlined the UK’s commitment to Pakistan and the Trade Envoy’s ambitions for a deeper and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship,” the High Commission said.

At the end of his first visit to Pakistan as trade envoy, Mark Eastwood stated that Pakistan has a bright future and his visit has reaffirmed his view that there is a lot more the two sides can do together whether its liberalising trade, opening up opportunities for investment, bringing in new technologies, or helping Pakistan on the path to sustainable growth and clean energy – there is so much we can do.

“I leave with a very strong feeling that our two countries together are primed to grow even closer and I will work hard to deepen our relationship,” Eastwood said.

Deputy High Commissioner and Trade Director Sarah Mooney said: “I was delighted to welcome Mark back to Pakistan. I am confident Mark’s visit will open up new avenues for trade and I look forward to building on the existing trade momentum.”

Eastwood met with Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Interim Punjab Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Muhammad Aurangzeb, and other business leaders to reiterate the UK as a long-term credible trading partner to Pakistan and showcased full support in Pakistan’s economic recovery through shared prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Naveed Qamar British High Commission Mark Eastwood UK trade British and Pakistani businesses

Comments

1000 characters

UK trade envoy for deeper, mutually beneficial ties with Pakistan

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

Motion filed with Nepra: All set for Rs3.23/unit additional surcharge on electricity

Embittered IK steps up criticism of govt

FBR directs 96 big retailers to integrate with POS system

PKR depreciation: Hajj to cost more this year: minister

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

‘BrahMos’ fired into Pakistan a year ago: Govt renews call for joint probe

Read more stories