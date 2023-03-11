FJC vandalism case: PTI chairman cannot be disqualified, claims Awan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan could not be disqualified as there are no such allegations against him, said PTI senior leader advocate Babar Awan on Friday.

He was talking to reporters outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), after hearing of a vandalism case against Khan and 32 PTI workers at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). He said that the PTI chief is the only person who has the receipt of Toshakhana.

Without naming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif, he said that a proclaimed offender is demanding a level playing field.

Awan said that those who are trying to stop holding elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa should read article 6 of the constitution.

Earlier, ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, directed police to complete the identification of the accused till Saturday (today). The same court on March 9 granted bail to Khan till March 21.

The court also approved Khan’s plea seeking exemption from in-person appearance before the court for one day.

The police, on January 30, registered two different cases against Khan, party leaders, and several party workers in connection with vandalism at the FJC during an appearance by the PTI chief.

