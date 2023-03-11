AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Martin Dow Group wins two GDEIB awards

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
KARACHI: Martin Dow Group, a leading Multinational Healthcare Group in Pakistan received Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023 in two categories.

The company received “Best Practice” award in Work-Life Integration, Flexibility, & Benefits for demonstrating exemplary global practices in DEI whereas the organisation is also recognised as progressive in the category of Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy.

Dr Anum Jawed Akhai, Chief Growth Officer at Martin Dow Group said: “This award is the recognition of our contribution in the field of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. At Martin Dow Group, we thrive to have the best available talent.

The employee’s caliber is determined on their talent and performance and their cast, creed, gender is not a hindrance in their prosperity. I want to highlight that our people are of utmost importance for us, and we take all necessary steps to ensure their wellbeing.”

Shahrukh Masood, Group Director HR & Corporate Communications at Martin Dow Group said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our healthy work culture, CSR activities, and community engagement programmes.”

