Saudi Prince Fahad visits Khazana HQ in Lahore

LAHORE: Saudi Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud visited Khazana HQ in Lahore on March, 8, 2023 and was welcomed by the Khazana Enterprise & DinCo Group Chairman, Attiazaz Bob Din and Amer Hashmi, the Chairman of Brillanz Group, along with Khazana Enterprise’s CEO, Nadeem Khan and their leadership team to discuss the possibility of collaborating on joint opportunities both for KSA, African and European markets with a roadmap to make this a reality in 2023.

Arzish Azam, founder of Future Fest 2023 and part of the Saudi Pakistan Tech House venture was accompanying the Highness’s delegation.

Khazana Enterprise is a leading cloud-native technology provider and systems integrator with the goal of helping organizations remain competitive and assisting them in their digital transformation journey.

As one of the first cloud-native system integrators in Pakistan, Khazana Enterprise offers end-to-end cutting edge solutions for various verticals and offers specialized solutions like financial services, Enterprise Software Development, Staff Augmentation, Web/App Development and digital health solutions. It has also been a front-runner in building a helpline for integrated emergency relief services in Pakistan.

The visit to Khazana HQ was to discuss collaboration with Pakistan’s Tech Sector and investment opportunities with Khazana Enterprise Dinco & Brillanz Group in KSA by opening up offices in the near future including exploring ways to set up Pakistan first Tier 4 Data Center.

Khazana presented the significance of Global Technology Zones and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) to the Prince, along with the strategies they use to advance Pakistan’s IT sector.

The Khazana leadership team gave the Prince a formal tour of their flagship PEHEL (Pakistan Emergency Helpline) 911 facility and showed the operational capability of the in-house developed software works serving 230 million citizens of Pakistan for any emergencies.

The Saudi delegation and his Highness was highly pleased to see the technological innovation and advanced emergency helpline 911 setup developed & operated by Khazana enterprise and appreciated the cutting edge software innovations.