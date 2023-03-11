AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 11, 2023
Pakistan

USPCAS-E organises at NUST dialogue on energy sector crisis

Press Release Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
ISLAMABAD: The University Advancement Office and the US-Pak Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) at NUST in collaboration with Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition organised a dialogue titled “Resolving Energy Sector Crisis through Digitalisation & Innovation.”

The event brought together experts from the energy sector, policymakers and representatives from various industries to discuss the energy challenges of Pakistan and their potential solutions through digitalisation and innovation.

Principal USPCAS-E Dr Adeel Waqas Ahmed highlighted the importance of the dialogue in addressing the current challenges facing the energy sector of Pakistan. Dr Ashfaq Hasan Khan, Principal NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S&H), shared his insights on the policy, and Ms Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer K-Electric, talked about KE’s operational turnaround through innovation and digitalisation.

The event also featured a panel discussion with representatives from multiple industries, including Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer at KElectric; Noorul Arfeen Zuberi, Senior Advisor at China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited, Naveed Qaiser, Senior Finance Manager at CPPA; and Dr Kashif Imran, Associate Professor at USPCAS-E NUST.

In his closing remarks, Pro-Rector RIC-NUST Dr Rizwan Riaz said, “we are pleased with the outcome of the dialogue, and hope that it will contribute to resolving the energy crisis in Pakistan through digitalisation and innovation.”

energy sector USPCAS E Energy Sector Crisis Pakistan Renewable Energy Dr Adeel Waqas Ahmed

