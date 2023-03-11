AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Pakistan

Nawaz was ‘poisoned’ in captivity, says Maryam

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was poisoned in captivity which made his platelets count go down.

She said when Nawaz Sharif was fighting for his life. People were worried about him. It made them allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country. “Time will reveal that PTI chairman Imran Khan was also part of this [plan],” Maryam said in an interview.

Maryam Nawaz said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was fully capable of steering the country out of the present challenges. She added that Pakistan was progressing in every field under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

It may be noted that in 2018, an accountability court jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt Muhammad Safdar (retired). They were arrested upon their arrival to the country in the same year and later shifted to Adiala jail over corruption charges in the Avenfield reference. Later, in 2019, the PTI-led government allowed him to leave the country for a medical check-up.

Maryam termed Imran Khan “a coward man” and said that when General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) bid farewell to the army, he demanded his court-martial.

