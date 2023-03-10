AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.5%)
Khawaja takes Australia past 400 despite Ashwin’s three wickets

AFP Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 02:19pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
AHMEDABAD: Usman Khawaja defied India to stand unbeaten on 180 and Cameron Green hit his maiden century to take tourists Australia to 409-7 at tea on day two of the fourth Test on Friday.

The Ahmedabad pitch still favoured batsmen but spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed three wickets in the second session – among them Green’s – to bring some Indian joy.

In what has been a low-scoring series, giant all-rounder Green got his maiden international century with a boundary and was greeted with a hug from Khawaja, before falling for 114.

Ashwin snared two wickets in one over. He broke the massive stand of 208 – Australia’s highest Test partnership in India since 1979 – after he got Green caught behind on a delivery sliding down the leg side.

He had wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey out for a duck three balls later and soon sent back Mitchell Starc for his fourth wicket in the innings.

The left-handed Khawaja, who struck his first Indian Test ton on day one and 14th overall, kept up his grind from one end with Nathan Lyon for company on six at the break.

Khawaja remained calm in his 421-ball stay to break the Australian record for longest Test innings in India. The previous record was Graham Yallop’s 392-ball knock in Kolkata in 1979.

Australia wear black armbands after Cummins’ mother dies

The opener, who resumed on his overnight 104, took charge after Australia elected to bat in their bid to square the series 2-2.

Green joined him to take the attack to the opposition late on day one.

The hosts need a win to clinch the four-match series and secure a berth in the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.

Steve Smith is captaining Australia in the absence of regular Test skipper Pat Cummins.

Australia’s players wore black armbands on Friday after it was announced that Cummins’ mother had died.

Khawaja takes Australia past 400 despite Ashwin’s three wickets

