AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.16%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.37%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.45%)
HUBC 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.63%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
MLCF 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 80.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.18%)
OGDC 87.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.49%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.72%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.36%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.54%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 20.1 (0.48%)
BR30 15,005 Increased By 56.4 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,749 Increased By 163.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,545 Decreased By -117.9 (-0.75%)
CBOT corn may stabilize around $6.09-1/4

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 11:57am
SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is likely to stabilize around a support at $6.09-1/4 per bushel and start a bounce thereafter. The contract is riding on a wave 5, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Feb.

14-high of $6.84-3/4. This wave may have over-extended, as it is supposed to be roughly equal to the wave 1.

The wave 5 could be broken down into five smaller waves, a structure indicating its completion. It is generally very challenging to fix the ending point of the wave five.

The view of marking $6.09-1/4 as the bottom of the wave 5 does not seem completely groundless.

Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

It is backed by some convincing signals on the daily chart. Even though corn penetrated into a support zone of $6.09-1/2 to $6.15-1/2, it is supposed to pause around either level.

A consolidation or bounce is highly anticipated.

A break below $6.09-1/2 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $5.92-3/4.

