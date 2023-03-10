CBOT corn may stabilize around $6.09-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is likely to stabilize around a support at $6.09-1/4 per bushel and start a bounce thereafter. The contract is riding on a wave 5, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Feb.

14-high of $6.84-3/4. This wave may have over-extended, as it is supposed to be roughly equal to the wave 1.

The wave 5 could be broken down into five smaller waves, a structure indicating its completion. It is generally very challenging to fix the ending point of the wave five.

The view of marking $6.09-1/4 as the bottom of the wave 5 does not seem completely groundless.

It is backed by some convincing signals on the daily chart. Even though corn penetrated into a support zone of $6.09-1/2 to $6.15-1/2, it is supposed to pause around either level.

A consolidation or bounce is highly anticipated.

A break below $6.09-1/2 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $5.92-3/4.