AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
DGKC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
EPCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.98%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.03%)
HUBC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-7.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.59%)
KAPCO 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.06%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 69.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
TPLP 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.88%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 18 (0.43%)
BR30 15,017 Increased By 67.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,740 Increased By 154.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,539 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.79%)
ATRL in 1HFY23

BR Research Published 10 Mar, 2023 08:39am
Attock Oil Group’s refinery, Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) in its latest announcement for its financial performance for 1HFY23 depicted a whopping increase in its earnings. The refinery announced over 6.5 times increase in its earnings for 2QFY23 year-on-year, and over 9 times increase in the profitability for 1HFY23 over 1HFY22 with some support from non-refinery operations as well.

The growth in earnings came from a robust topline on the back of higher prices year-on-year. The spread between prices of petroleum products and crude oil that started to improve in the previous year continued to improve in FY23. This helped the company absorb high cost coming from high inflation. As a result, ATRL’s gross refining margins for 2QFY23 and 1HFY23 jumped by around 900 basis points. Also, the growth in topline was high despite the decline in furnace oil demand that is faced during the winter season. ATRL shut down its plant temporarily in December for two weeks due to ullage constraints i.e. the storage constraint when furnace oil is not taken by the power companies due to decline in demand for FO in generation.

On the expense side, the refinery witnessed an increase of 48 percent year-on-year and 9 percent year-on-year in administrative expenses and distribution costs, respectively during 1HFY23. Meanwhile, other jumped by more than thirteen percent year-on-year in 1HFY23. ATRL also incurred a loss on financial assets in 1HFY23 compared to an impairment reversal in 1HFY22. However, finance cost supported the bottomline as it witnessed a decline of 67 percent year-on-year.

Crude Oil Attock Refinery Limited ATRL Attock Oil Group’s refinery

