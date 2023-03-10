AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Poor states’ summit promised just $1.4bn: UN

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
DOHA: Just $1.4 billion in new loans and grants were promised at a UN summit devoted to the world’s poorest nations where UN leader Antonio Guterres had appealed for massive aid, officials said Thursday.

A top UN envoy warned at the end of the five-day Least Developed Countries meeting that these countries are falling “far behind” in reaching development goals.

Guterres started the summit by saying the 46 poorest states need a $500 billion a year stimulus to reach the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), a blueprint to end poverty and boost health and education by 2030.

The Doha meetings saw Saudi Arabia offer $800 million in loans to LDCs.

Germany said it would make an extra $210 million of financing available and the European Union announced investment agreements worth $135 million.

Qatar said it would give $60 million for UN projects and Canada $59 million for vitamin supplements and conservation efforts in LDCs. Other smaller initiatives were agreed, leaving the total well short of the figure sought by Guterres.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the SDGs apply to all countries, rich and poor alike, but if they “do not deliver to the least developed countries, they do not deliver. It is as simple as that.”

She told a press conference at the end of the summit: “After the turbulent years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis, these countries are falling far behind” in meeting the SDGs.

The poor states’ progress toward the targets was “below the global average,” Mohammed said. “Risks are growing rather than diminishing.”

But Mohammed said an action plan adopted ahead of the summit could be an “accelerator” to help get back on course.

The plan includes initiatives to set up a food stock for poor countries, more help to attract investment and for states that will leave the LDC category.

