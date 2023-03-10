AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Imran booked in another case of terrorism

Safdar Rasheed Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was booked in another case of terrorism on Thursday after his party workers clashed with law enforcers during the PTI rally resulting in death of one protester.

Besides Imran Khan, senior party leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Hassan Niazi, and others were also nominated in the FIR.

The case was registered on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) with Racecourse Police Station. The FIR, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 291, 290 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR reads that the PTI workers, on the orders of its leadership, threatened law enforcers and pelted stones in which several officers including SHOs and DSPs suffered injuries while several vehicles of the anti-riot force and police were damaged.

It is pertinent to add that that the Punjab police on Wednesday baton charged and tear gassed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during a rally in Lahore.

A PTI worker namely Ali Bilal was allegedly killed during the police action. The PTI had announced to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other prominent personalities following the death of an activist during the rally.

Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists, said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials and he was also subjected to brutal torture. Several PTI workers got seriously injured in teargas shelling by the police.

He said Ali Bilal’s murder case will be lodged against the prime minister, caretaker Punjab CM, interior minister and CCPO Lahore. Habib said that he knew Ali Bilal for 10 years and he was not carrying any weapon or baton during the rally.

