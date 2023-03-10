AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deal on additional 100MW of power for Makran Div: Khurram-led team leaves for Tehran today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: An official delegation led by Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan will leave for Tehran on Friday (today) on a three-day visit (March 10,-12, 2023) to finalise deal for additional 100 MW of electricity for Makran Division, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, to meet the increasing energy requirements of Makran Division, Pakistan and Iran have agreed for a new 30 km long Polan-Gwadar interconnection for import of 100 MW electricity.

The 220 kV Transmission Line has recently been completed and required to be energized. However, Iranian side has indicated that before energisation of line, power supply agreement needs to be signed. In this regard working level meetings have been held but no agreement could be reached because Iranian side is demanding a very high price which is not economically viable for Pakistan.

The sources said, since the agreement is required to be concluded urgently, Power Division proposed that a delegation led by the Federal Minister for Power Division, be allowed to visit Iran for 3 days in the first week of March, 2023 for discussions with Iranian side to finalize the pricing of the additional 100 MW electricity and other ancillary issues.

The proposed delegation shall comprise the following :- (i) Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Power Division;(ii) Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Secretary-1, Power Division;(ii) Rihan Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer, CPPA-G and Abdul Majid Khan, Chief Law Officer, CPPA-G.

The sources said, Pakistan had invited Iranian Minister for Energy for parleys on the agreements as Iran was pressing on revision in existing agreement for upward revision in tariff.

The project was suspended due to difficulties for quite some time and the two sides achieved success in June 2022 by agreeing to and signing amendments in the existing agreements to operationalise the first phase of project by construction of 29km transmission line till Jiwani which will help overcome electricity shortages in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan Pakistan and Iran electricity for Makran Division

Comments

1000 characters

Deal on additional 100MW of power for Makran Div: Khurram-led team leaves for Tehran today

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories