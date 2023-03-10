6pc B’stan job quota, DPs’ data: NA panel approves ToRs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Special Committee on Balochistan, Thursday, approved the terms of reference for the committee to ensure six percent provincial quota for jobs and provision of data on displaced persons since 2005.

The 3rd meeting of the Special Committee on Balochistan was held on Thursday under the acting chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The committee identified the various important issues in Balochistan and their resolution, accordingly. The committee approved the Terms of Reference for the committee including, (1) To ensure six percent provincial quota for jobs; (2) resettlement of internally displaced persons; (3) Provision of data of displaced persons since 2005; (4) registration and repatriation of Afghan refugees;(5) rehabilitation of persons displaced due to recent floods; (6) resolution of the issues of third-party employees working with PPL, OGDCL, SNGPL, SSGCL; (7) release of outstanding lease payments by the OGDCL; (8) ensure supply of gas within five kilometers radius of the Sui Gas Field by the PPL and the SNGCL; (9) implementation of oil and gas companies policies regarding the facilitation of locals of Jhal Magsi; and (10) demarcation of the area of Kachhi canal.

