GBV prevention: ‘Citizen Guide’ launched

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal launched Citizen’s Guide to prevent Gender-Based Violence (GBV) under Gender Unit in the Ministry of Planning to mark the International Women’s Day on Thursday.

“If Pakistan is to be put on the path of rapid development, we have to connect 100 percent of the population with the development process of the country,” said the minister while addressing the participants.

The planning minister has launched several projects for women under its development budget. A gender unit is established in the ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed from a gender perspective as well.

Speaking to women at the opening ceremony of Citizen Guide, the minister said that almost half of the Young Development Fellows (YDFs) Program initiated under the Ministry of Planning are girls who have run the best campaign against gender discrimination in universities across Pakistan.

