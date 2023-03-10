AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Pakistan

FIA arrests owner of private TV channel

Published 10 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the owner of a private TV channel Shoaib Sheikh from Islamabad International Airport.

Sources said that the agency has arrested Sheikh for allegedly bribing a judge for seeking acquittal in a fake degree case registered against him. The accused had allegedly given Rs 5,000,000 as bribe to the former judge Pervaiz Qadir Memon, they said.

They further said that the FIA had sent notices to Sheikh to join the investigation but he did not appear before the agency’s investigation team, they said, adding that the anti-corruption circle of the FIA had registered a case against Sheikh and the former judge.

