Mar 10, 2023
Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

100 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

