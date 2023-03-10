AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Pentagon chief says US ‘disturbed’ by settler violence

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
TEL AVIV: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, on a visit to Israel, expressed concerns on Thursday about Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and warned against acts that could trigger more insecurity.

The US defence secretary held talks in Israel as flaring violence killed three suspected Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and protesters rallied against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government.

“I’m here as a friend who’s deeply committed to the security of the State of Israel, but the United States also remains firmly opposed to any acts that could trigger more insecurity, including settlement expansion and inflammatory rhetoric,” said Austin.

“We are especially disturbed by violence by settlers against Palestinians so we’ll continue to oppose actions that could push a two-state solution further out of reach,” he told a joint news conference with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant.

Thousands of Israelis opposed to the Netanyahu government’s legal reform plans had blocked roads in and around Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, forcing a last-minute change of venue for Austin’s talks.

And just hours before Austin’s arrival in Israel, undercover agents of Israel’s border police shot dead three suspected Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

