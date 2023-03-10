Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 09, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55814 4.55714 4.56457 0.07843
Libor 1 Month 4.75971 4.67300 4.75971 0.35171
Libor 3 Month 5.12471 4.98114 5.12471 0.74500
Libor 6 Month 5.47414 5.28814 5.47414 1.04486
Libor 1 Year 5.88071 5.68614 5.88071 1.48657
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
