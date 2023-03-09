AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pogba dropped for Juve’s Freiburg clash for ‘disciplinary reasons’: club source

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:31pm
Follow us

MILAN: Paul Pogba has been dropped for the first leg of Juventus’ Europa League last-16 tie with Freiburg for “disciplinary reasons”, a club source told AFP on Thursday.

France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season with a knee injury and was not in the squad list for the match released by the club on Thursday.

The source confirmed to AFP that coach Massimiliano Allegri had left Pogba out after the 29-year-old arrived late to a team meeting on Wednesday evening.

Last week Pogba made his first appearance for Juve since returning from Manchester United last summer, as a substitute in a derby victory over Torino, and then featured off the bench in Sunday’s defeat at Roma.

He injured the meniscus in his right knee in July and initially elected to not to go under the knife in a bid to make the World Cup in Qatar.

However, despite later changing his mind, he didn’t recover in time to play for France who lost their crown as world champions in a thrilling final with Argentina.

Juventus Paul Pogba

Comments

1000 characters

Pogba dropped for Juve’s Freiburg clash for ‘disciplinary reasons’: club source

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 282.3 against US dollar

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Imran claims PTI's 'hardships' increased after new army chief's appointment

Punjab government lifts Section 144 in Lahore

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

Mari completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Read more stories