Indian director, producer Satish Kaushik passes away: report

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik has died at the age of 66 in Delhi on Thursday, reported the BBC.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack this morning while in a car and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

He last tweeted on March 7, on the celebration of the festival of Holi.

Kaushik was well-known in Bollywood and wore many hats as an actor, producer, comedian and screenwriter.

His breakthrough role came in the 1987 hit 'Mr India', where he played a chef named Calendar.

The role showcased the comic timing he would later become known for. A generation of Bollywood fans grew up on jokes, sketches and satire based on the iconic character of Calendar. In the film, Kaushik's Calendar takes care of a group of orphaned children and cooks for them.

He played memorable characters in films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and 'Deewana Mastana'.

Kaushik was born on 13 April 1956 and grew up in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. He went on to study in the city's Kirori Mal College, where his love for theatre began.

His early days shaped him as an actor, director and writer. He joined the National School of Drama as well as the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India.

Kaushik had fond memories of playing the iconic Calendar, but he also often rued the fact that it typecast him in comedy roles. "I played Calendar in one movie, and everyone thought I can only make people laugh. And I ended up doing that in 150 films," he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Moving on from his comedy roles, he also played serious roles in films like 'Calcutta Mail' and dabbled with negative characters.

He directed and produced many hit films also such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Prem', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' and 'Tere Naam'.

Kaushik's last appearance on the big screen will be in the upcoming period drama 'Emergency'.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher said on Twitter that life would never be the same without Kaushik, with whom he had been friends for 45 years.

Director Subhash Ghai described him as "a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis".

Home Minister Amit Shah said the actor would be remembered for his "contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances".

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also paid his respects.