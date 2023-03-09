AVN 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.01%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
DGKC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.75%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.75%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.22%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.17%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.16%)
HUBC 75.77 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.79%)
NETSOL 79.28 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.51%)
OGDC 87.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.04%)
PPL 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.56%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.2%)
SNGP 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.06%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
TRG 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.08%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 34.8 (0.84%)
BR30 14,904 Increased By 198.8 (1.35%)
KSE100 41,565 Increased By 206.5 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,652 Increased By 61.8 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in blast: police

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2023 01:40pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KABUL: The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province was killed in a blast at his office on Thursday, police said.

“Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning,” the province’s police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP.

He said it was unclear what caused the blast.

Muzammil is one of the highest-ranking Taliban officials to be killed in such circumstances since the group returned to power in August 2021.

He was initially appointed as the governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar where he led the fight against Islamic State militans, before being moved to Balkh last year.

Taliban Taliban government Taliban officials Balkh province Taliban governor Mohammad Dawood Muzammil Islamic State militans

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in blast: police

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Read more stories