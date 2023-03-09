AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.2%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.88%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.18%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
UNITY 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,149 Increased By 21.9 (0.53%)
BR30 14,836 Increased By 130.5 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,497 Increased By 137.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,637 Increased By 47 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia strikes many Ukrainian regions, cutting off power

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 10:53am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Russian strikes hit a series of Ukrainian regions early on Thursday, including the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv, knocking out power to several areas, regional officials said.

The attacks struck a wide arc of targets, including cities stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were registered in the southwestern part of the city and rescue services were on their way.

Power supply has been cut pre-emptively to about 15% of Kyiv residents, he said. Reuters correspondents in Kyiv heard a fresh series of explosions around 7 am local time (0500 GMT).

The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, triggering power cuts.

“As a result of a mass missile strike, an energy infrastructure site was hit in the region as well as residences,” Marchenko said on Telegram. He said anti-aircraft units had downed some missiles and new attacks could follow.

“Fortunately, there are no casualties. Electricity restrictions are in effect.”

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by about 15 strikes.

“The enemy made about 15 strikes on the city and region,” he said on Telegram. “Infrastructure was again among the targets. Information on casualties is being clarified.”

Ukraine vows to keep defending Bakhmut amid persistent Russian attacks

According to Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel.ua, two people were injured by a missile strike in Kharkiv which landed near their house.

Another strike was reported in the central city of Dnipro and in the western towns of Lutsk and Rivne, far from the front lines in the year-old war.

KYIV Russia-Ukraine war Russian strikes Kharkiv region Ukrainian regions Dnipro

Comments

1000 characters

Russia strikes many Ukrainian regions, cutting off power

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Read more stories