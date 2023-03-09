AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.86 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.21%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.04%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.16%)
SNGP 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.68%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 20.9 (0.51%)
BR30 14,836 Increased By 130.3 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,481 Increased By 122.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,629 Increased By 39.3 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar towers on lingering effects of Powell’s testimony

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 10:21am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar was perched near a three-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation dominated sentiment and kept the US currency in bid.

In the second day of his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell reaffirmed his hawkish message, though struck a cautious note that debate on the scale and path of future rate hikes was still underway and would be data-dependent.

That caused the US dollar to pause its towering rally from earlier in the week, retreating from close to a three-month top against the Japanese yen to last stand at 136.86.

The euro and sterling similarly edged away from their multi-month lows, rising 0.02% to $1.0546 and 0.09% to $1.1854, respectively.

As a result, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, slipped 0.02% to 105.61.

The index, however, remained near a three-month peak of 105.88 hit in the previous session, having extended Tuesday’s 1.3% surge, its biggest daily jump since last September.

Dollar dips from three-month highs

“Powell conceded that the March decision is data-dependent,” said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie’s global FX and rates strategist. “The question facing us, therefore, is whether January’s economic reacceleration was a blip or a trend.”

A slew of strong economic data out of the United States in previous weeks, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures, led to Powell saying on Tuesday that the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected, and was prepared to move in larger steps.

Traders scrambled to reprice a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes in the wake of Powell’s comments, with Fed funds futures now implying a 70% chance the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points this month, up from just about 9% a month ago.

US rates are also seen holding above 5.5% through to the end of the year.

Conversely, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50%, becoming the first major central bank to suspend its monetary tightening campaign.

The Canadian dollar stood at 1.3808 per US dollar on Thursday, after having weakened to a more than four-month low in the previous session following the decision.

The Australian dollar was likewise kept under pressure for a similar reason, falling 0.06% to $0.6586 in Asia trade, after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Wednesday said the central bank was closer to pausing on rate hikes and suggested a halt could come as soon as April.

“Lowe seemed open to a growing divergence in the path of monetary policy between Australia and the US,” said Belinda Allen, senior economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Elsewhere, the kiwi rose 0.03% to $0.6107, having slumped to a near four-month low in the previous session.

The Chinese offshore yuan languished near the key psychological level of 7 per dollar, and was last at 6.9657, ahead of Chinese inflation data due later on Thursday.

Dollar China's yuan Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar towers on lingering effects of Powell’s testimony

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Read more stories