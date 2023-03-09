AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
DGKC 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
FFL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 76.01 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.41%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KAPCO 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
OGDC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.95%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
UNITY 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,147 Increased By 19.3 (0.47%)
BR30 14,833 Increased By 127.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 41,602 Increased By 243 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,625 Increased By 35.3 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 08:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce (MoC) said Wednesday that Pakistan is reluctant to import cow meat from Afghanistan due to viral disease.

This was revealed by Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce presided over by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

During discussion on export policy of milk and other edible food items Secretary Ministry of Commerce apprised the Committee that Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producing country in the world and as per Economic Survey 2021-22, Pakistan produces 65,745 million tons’ milk and its consumption stands at 52,996 million tones. However, the export of milk has drastically decreased in the last two years.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada remarked that prices of milk are increasing rapidly and yet government is allowing its export. Secretary for Ministry of Commerce stated that Government cannot put a cap on export of milk due to price fluctuation.

LSD spreading at fast pace

The Senate body was also briefed on the strategy devised by government for development of meat sector.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi opined that every day around 150,000 cows and lambs are slaughtered in the country and government should initiate import of meat from Afghanistan in order to minimize meat price and fulfil the export demand of the country.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui replied the government is hesitant in import because of imminent threat of cow viral disease in Afghanistan. Taking part in discussion, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla stated that Pakistan petroleum imports stand at $ 12 billion per annum and around $ 4 billion worth of petroleum products have been utilised in motorbikes. He added that, in current economic scenario there is a dire need to devise energy efficient policy in order to reduce the country’s import bill.

Chairman Committee proposed that a special committee comprising of members of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, Finance and Revenue and Commerce be constituted to take up the matter.

The Committee was also scheduled to hold further discussion on the Bill titled “The Copy Right (Amendment) Bill” introduced by Senator Faisal Javed, in the Senate sitting held on January 16, 2023 and referred by the House for consideration of the report.

The report of the Committee is required to be presented in the House on before March 16, 2023. However, further discussion on the proposed Bill could not be held due to absence of the mover of the Bill.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, and Secretary for Ministry of Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui. Senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Afghanistan ministry of commerce cow meat meat imports cows Viral disease in cows cow meat imports beef

Comments

1000 characters
Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmed Mar 09, 2023 07:51am
Not enough beef / cows in Pakistan that they need to import from Taliban? My goodness
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories