Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce (MoC) said Wednesday that Pakistan is reluctant to import cow meat from Afghanistan due to viral disease.

This was revealed by Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce presided over by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

During discussion on export policy of milk and other edible food items Secretary Ministry of Commerce apprised the Committee that Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producing country in the world and as per Economic Survey 2021-22, Pakistan produces 65,745 million tons’ milk and its consumption stands at 52,996 million tones. However, the export of milk has drastically decreased in the last two years.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada remarked that prices of milk are increasing rapidly and yet government is allowing its export. Secretary for Ministry of Commerce stated that Government cannot put a cap on export of milk due to price fluctuation.

The Senate body was also briefed on the strategy devised by government for development of meat sector.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi opined that every day around 150,000 cows and lambs are slaughtered in the country and government should initiate import of meat from Afghanistan in order to minimize meat price and fulfil the export demand of the country.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui replied the government is hesitant in import because of imminent threat of cow viral disease in Afghanistan. Taking part in discussion, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla stated that Pakistan petroleum imports stand at $ 12 billion per annum and around $ 4 billion worth of petroleum products have been utilised in motorbikes. He added that, in current economic scenario there is a dire need to devise energy efficient policy in order to reduce the country’s import bill.

Chairman Committee proposed that a special committee comprising of members of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, Finance and Revenue and Commerce be constituted to take up the matter.

The Committee was also scheduled to hold further discussion on the Bill titled “The Copy Right (Amendment) Bill” introduced by Senator Faisal Javed, in the Senate sitting held on January 16, 2023 and referred by the House for consideration of the report.

The report of the Committee is required to be presented in the House on before March 16, 2023. However, further discussion on the proposed Bill could not be held due to absence of the mover of the Bill.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, and Secretary for Ministry of Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui. Senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.

