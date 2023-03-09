Aurat March held to mark Int’l Women’s Day in Lahore

LAHORE: Women, men and civil society organisations on Wednesday participated in Aurat March in Lahore to mark International Women’s Day and call for the protection of women’s rights.

In Lahore, the Aurat March started from Nadra office and reached its destination outside the Faletti’s hotel. This year, the theme of Aurat March is ‘Feminism in Times of Crisis’ and demanding immediate and long-term actions for the crises they face on multiple fronts.

Lahore’s local administration has warned Aurat March participants that strict action would be taken against ‘controversial participants’ violating the no-objection certificate (NOC) conditions.

Earlier, deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore, Rafia Haider, had refused permission to organise Aurat March in the provincial capital citing security concerns, alleged public ‘reservation’ and fear of a clash with the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) who have ‘announced a program against the Aurat March’.

However, on Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) overruled the decision and granted permission to the organisers to hold a rally and from the NADRA office in Shimla Pahari to Faletti’s hotel instead of Nasir Park, as initially requested.

Eight terms and conditions were also agreed upon between the organisers and the local administration that were made part of the judgment issued by LHC.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) marked International Women Day at its premises which was largely attended by the women entrepreneurs and people from different walks of life.

Begum Chief Minister Punjab Warda Mohsin Naqvi was the Chief Guest while LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Convener of Standing Committee for “Women Empowerment” Fariha Younis, Deputy Commissioner, Lahore Rafia Haider, Ali Murtaza, Erum Saeed, Zara Noor Abbas and Adeel Burki were prominent among the other participants.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that “with the enthusiasm with which this day is celebrated in Pakistan and all countries around the world, we can achieve that position for our women which they deserve and also be successful in highlighting the problems they face which needs to be solved on a priority basis.”

He congratulated Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on Women Empowerment and Personal Development Fariha Younis who organized the event on this important day.

The LCCI President said that “in history and in the present era, we find many names of women in Pakistan who have played an exemplary role.” He said “our aim on this day is to present the eminent women who are known and recognized as high achievers across the country as role models so that our new generation can follow their footsteps and lead their family, country and the nation.”

He mentioned that LCCI has been playing a special role in promoting women for a long time. LCCI keeps organizing such activities from time to time to encourage Young Women Entrepreneurs and give them opportunities to exhibit their talents and energies in a better and better way.

He hoped that these efforts will be an important milestone in promoting the International Women’s Day theme and Lahore Chamber will continue to play its exemplary role in providing all possible facilities to women.

