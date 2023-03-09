Imran files bail pleas in 3 cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has filed bail applications in the Lahore High Court against three cases including two cases registered at Ramna police station in Islamabad and one in Quetta.

Imran Khan through his counsel contended that the petitioner wanted to appear before the respective courts for bail but police have cordoned off the Zaman Park residence for his illegal detention.

The protective bail was sought in the FIR registered at Quetta on March 6 for hate mongering by the petitioner.

The other FIR was registered at Ramna police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act against the vandalism caused at the judicial complex in Islamabad on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO).

As per the contest of FIR, the mob threatened the officials and damaged official property. They also broke the main gate and entered the complex’s premises, the FIR mentioned.

Imran Khan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz, Jamshaid Mughal, Hassan Niazi, Ahmad Khan Niazi, Abdul Qudoos Khan Swati, Amir Kiani, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shahzad Wasim, Raja Basharat, Tahir Sadiq, Wasiq Qayyum, Shibli Faraz, Mian Aslam, Colonel (retd) Asim, Chaudhry Mudasir Riaz, Omer Sultan, Ghulam Sarwar and Hammad Azhar were nominated along with 250 PTI supporters.

The Ramna police also registered another case against 20 PTI leaders besides 150 workers and said a mob under the leadership of Imran came to the Islamabad High Court and tried to enter the court premises. They broke the main gate and damaged official property and threatened officials on duty also.

