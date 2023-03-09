AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
‘India’s money laundering rules to apply to crypto trade’

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
MUMBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - India’s money laundering laws will apply to trade in crypto currencies, the federal government said in a notification dated March 7.

The exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, the exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets and the transfer of digital assets will be covered under money laundering laws, the notification said. The safekeeping or administration of virtual digital assets and the participation in financial services related to the offer and sale of virtual digital assets will also be covered, the notification added.

India is yet to finalise legislation and regulations surrounding crypto currencies even as the country’s central bank has cautioned against their use multiple times.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that crypto currencies should be banned as they are akin to a Ponzi scheme.

Extending India’s money laundering rules to crypto currencies will give authorities greater authority in monitoring the transfer of these assets beyond the country’s borders. The Narendra Modi-led administration, as part of its leadership of the G-20 forum, has been pushing for a wider global agreement on dealing with the risks brought on by crypto currencies.

