AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Community of deaf individuals: DeafTawk, Kingfisher partner for digital inclusion

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: DeafTawk, a startup scaled under Pakistan’s premier accelerator programme Jazz xlr8 and dedicated to improving the lives of deaf individuals, has partnered with Kingfisher, a next-generation mobile experience (MX) company, to promote digital inclusion and create a positive socioeconomic impact for the deaf community in Pakistan.

GSMA, an organization that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide was instrumental in bringing both organizations together.

Under this partnership, Kingfisher will provide smartphones to be distributed among the marginalized deaf community in Pakistan every year, enabling them to connect with the outside world and access employment opportunities. This initiative will help millions of deaf persons to overcome the barriers to communication, to achieve their full potential and become contributing members of society.

Kingfisher is revolutionizing the mobile experience economy by delivering the newest pre-owned devices that bring unparalleled freedom and flexibility to the mobile ownership experience. By partnering with DeafTawk, Kingfisher is demonstrating its commitment to creating positive social change and promoting digital inclusion in Pakistan.

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator has pledged to provide the necessary logistics assistance for this initiative, while the Ministry of IT & Telecom Pakistan has promised to extend its unwavering support to this great cause. DeafTawk, with the support of Jazz, also made the Mobile World Conference 2023 (MWC23 Barcelona), the world’s most influential connectivity industry event, inclusive for the global deaf community for the second consecutive year through sign language interpretation services.

Commenting on the partnership, DeafTawk's CEO Ali Shabbar said, "We are delighted to partner with Kingfisher to improve the lives of deaf individuals in Pakistan. With the support of the GSMA, Jazz and the Ministry of IT & Telecom, we will work towards the socio-economic development of the 9 million deaf persons in Pakistan."

The partnership between DeafTawk and Kingfisher marks an important step in promoting digital inclusion and creating a more inclusive society in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

DeafTawk Kingfisher digital inclusion deaf individuals

Comments

1000 characters

Community of deaf individuals: DeafTawk, Kingfisher partner for digital inclusion

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories