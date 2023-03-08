AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts on resilient Russian output

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:55pm
Follow us

Barclays cut its 2023 oil price forecasts on Wednesday, due in part to more resilient output from Russia than expected, and said the market could flip into a deficit in the second half of the year due to growing demand in China.

The bank cut its average forecasts for the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks by $6 per barrel (/b) and $7/b, respectively, to $92/b and $87/b.

It also forecast Brent would average $97/b next year and WTI $92/b.

The market could flip into a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of this year as China’s reopening from pandemic restrictions “matures” and as supply growth from outside the OPEC+ producer group slows, the analysts added.

China’s oil demand could increase by 500,000 to 600,000 bpd in 2023, Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said on Tuesday at the CERAWEEK conference, with global oil demand seen rising by 2.3 million bpd in 2023.

Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising U.S. inventories

Barclays, meanwhile, revised its 2023 demand estimate 150,000 bpd higher due in part to a somewhat improved growth outlook for the United States and Europe. It sees a 900,000 bpd increase in Chinese demand this year.

The Group of Seven economies, the European Union and Australia agreed a price cap on Russian oil late last year, aiming to deprive Moscow of funds for its war in Ukraine.

Barclays said the risk of a deceleration in broader economic activity remained due to flat industrial activity and continued tightening of monetary conditions.

Brent crude futures were up 0.1% to $83.40 per barrel at 1103 GMT, while U.S WTI crude futures were down 0.1% to $77.49 a barrel.

Oil prices Barclays WTI Russian oil output

Comments

1000 characters

Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts on resilient Russian output

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Ghana’s loan programme request to go to IMF executive board by end March: president

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

Read more stories