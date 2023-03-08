AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends losses as rate hike concerns spur sell-off

Reuters Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 08:06pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s losses, driven by fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

Brent crude futures were down 91 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.38 per barrel at 1411 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped $1.11, or 1.4%, to $76.47 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3% on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

“Fed Chair Powell’s comments on ‘higher for longer’ rates spooked markets and sent risk assets, including commodities, sharply down overnight,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

A stronger dollar also capped oil prices. Powell’s comments had propelled the U.S. dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, to hit a three-month high against a basket of currencies.

U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February, pointing to continued labor market strength.

Oil steadies after dipping on China outlook

Barclays lowered its 2023 Brent forecast by $6 to $92 a barrel and WTI by $7 to $87, “due primarily to more resilient-than-expected Russian supplies,” the bank said.

“ expect the continued recovery in civil aviation demand in China and neighboring countries, a stabilisation in industrial activity and slower non-OPEC+ supply growth to drive the oil market balance into a deficit later this year,“ the bank added.

Traders were also awaiting crude inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday, after American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed a decline in crude inventories for the first time after a 10-week build.

Data from the API showed U.S. crude inventories fell by about 3.8 million barrels in the week ended March 3, according to market sources.

The drawdown defied forecasts for a 400,000 barrel rise in crude stocks from nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, gasoline inventories rose by about 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 1.9 million barrels, according to the sources.

Oil prices US crude oil Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil extends losses as rate hike concerns spur sell-off

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

Secuirty forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Ghana’s loan programme request to go to IMF executive board by end March: president

Read more stories