FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tuesday, restored “FASTER” system for speedy payment of sales tax...
Recorder Report Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 08:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday restored “FASTER” system for speedy payment of sales tax refunds to exporters.

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

The FASTER system was non-operational since January 2023. On Tuesday, the FBR started issuing electronic refund payment orders (e-RPOs) to the exporters and pending refunds up to February 20 would be issued and directly credited into the exporter’s bank accounts, officials added.

Taxes FBR Sales Tax FASTER system sales tax refunds

