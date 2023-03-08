FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday restored “FASTER” system for speedy payment of sales tax refunds to exporters.

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

The FASTER system was non-operational since January 2023. On Tuesday, the FBR started issuing electronic refund payment orders (e-RPOs) to the exporters and pending refunds up to February 20 would be issued and directly credited into the exporter’s bank accounts, officials added.

