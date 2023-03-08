Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed a further decline on the local market, traders said.

The rates fell by Rs700 to Rs197300 per tola and Rs600 to Rs169153 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1842 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs2140 per tola and Rs1834.70 per 10 grams, traders said.

