Mar 08, 2023
NA panel approves Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amend) Bill

Naveed Butt Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change approved the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (government bill).

The committee met with MNA Nuzhat Pathan in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday. The committee discussed the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2022, (government bill) and increasing housing societies in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The committee after detailed deliberations/discussion approved The Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill 2022 (government bill).

The committee disposed of Question No 146 regarding environmental pollution causing asthma, cancer, and stunted growth of the children moved by Nuzhat Pathan, MNA, as mover showed satisfaction on the reply of the ministry and withdraw her agenda.

The committee also disposed of Question No 117 regarding problems of environmental pollution in regards of producing energy from coal being faced by the country moved by Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA on the request of mover of the agenda.

The Standing Committee also appointed a four members Sub-Committee on the issue of Dasu Dam with the following composition:-(i) Afreen Khan (convener), (ii) Romina Khurshid Alam, (iii) Keso Mal Kheal Das, and (iv)Tahira Aurangzeb

The committee took serious notice of the attack on the Director General Environmental Protection Agency (DG EPA) in Savour Foods, Islamabad on August 18th, 2019 and decided to ask for a follow-up of the case from IG Islamabad and decided to call him in its next meeting on this issue.

The committee decided to meet again on March 10th, 2023 to discuss the issue of rapidly increasing housing societies in ICT and its impacts on the environment.

The meeting was attended by Romina Khurshid Aalma, Shamim Ara Panwar, Shakeela Luqman, Ayesha Rajab Baloch, Tahira Aurangzeb, Zeb Jaffar, (online) Kesomal Khel Das, Sabir Qaimkhani, and Afreen Khan MNAs.

