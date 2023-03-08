Pointless contradictions and controversies

EDITORIAL: Today is the International Women’s Day which is an occasion for girls and women around the world to highlight issues that stand in the way of equal rights, and mobilise support to address them.

But for the last few years in this country, the Aurat March representing different shades of opinion, held in all major cities across the country, is fiercely opposed by regressive elements in society.

Unfortunately, the authorities are interested more in pandering to those misogynists than creating an environment free of intimidation for women demanding their just rights. This year, the administration in Lahore refused permission for the March citing “controversial cards and banners” carried by participants, as well as security concerns.

In the national capital, Islamabad, the administration said the March could be held only in a park. Yet no such restriction was placed on the counter ‘Haya (modesty) March’, organised by a political party.

However, after the administration’s move was widely deplored, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab removed the curb in Lahore.

The security issue the authorities referred to is created by activists of the religious right, accusing the marchers of promoting Western values, and disregarding religious and cultural sensitivities of society. Since the Aurat March began in 2018, they have been hurling threats of violence at the participants, even pelting them with stones.

Needless to say, the government has a responsibility to protect women peacefully expressing issues of concern to them rather than to act like a moral brigade by pointing to “controversial cards and banners” to deny a democratic right to freedom of assembly.

While some of the displays about female sexuality and gender identity may be meant to push the limits, but since they alienate many who genuinely believe in equality, the government needs to address them tactfully by engaging with the stakeholders.

There are far too many issues affecting women and girls in this country that call for urgent attention, such as lack of access to education and work, domestic violence, sexual harassment at workplace, constraints on choosing a marital partner, and representation in the legislative assemblies on the basis of selection by men for reserved seats rather than election on general seats.

During recent years, Parliament as well as provincial assemblies have passed laws on some of these issues, but implementation often falls through in this male-dominated society.

The International Women’s Day should be a time for taking stock of the problems confronting girls and women and raising collective voices for removing obstacles that prevent them from attaining due rights as equal citizens.

That goal can be best served by avoiding unnecessary controversies, and laying emphasis on issues of common concern to vast majority of women.

