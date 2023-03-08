AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Pointless contradictions and controversies

Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Today is the International Women’s Day which is an occasion for girls and women around the world to highlight issues that stand in the way of equal rights, and mobilise support to address them.

But for the last few years in this country, the Aurat March representing different shades of opinion, held in all major cities across the country, is fiercely opposed by regressive elements in society.

Unfortunately, the authorities are interested more in pandering to those misogynists than creating an environment free of intimidation for women demanding their just rights. This year, the administration in Lahore refused permission for the March citing “controversial cards and banners” carried by participants, as well as security concerns.

In the national capital, Islamabad, the administration said the March could be held only in a park. Yet no such restriction was placed on the counter ‘Haya (modesty) March’, organised by a political party.

However, after the administration’s move was widely deplored, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab removed the curb in Lahore.

The security issue the authorities referred to is created by activists of the religious right, accusing the marchers of promoting Western values, and disregarding religious and cultural sensitivities of society. Since the Aurat March began in 2018, they have been hurling threats of violence at the participants, even pelting them with stones.

Needless to say, the government has a responsibility to protect women peacefully expressing issues of concern to them rather than to act like a moral brigade by pointing to “controversial cards and banners” to deny a democratic right to freedom of assembly.

While some of the displays about female sexuality and gender identity may be meant to push the limits, but since they alienate many who genuinely believe in equality, the government needs to address them tactfully by engaging with the stakeholders.

There are far too many issues affecting women and girls in this country that call for urgent attention, such as lack of access to education and work, domestic violence, sexual harassment at workplace, constraints on choosing a marital partner, and representation in the legislative assemblies on the basis of selection by men for reserved seats rather than election on general seats.

During recent years, Parliament as well as provincial assemblies have passed laws on some of these issues, but implementation often falls through in this male-dominated society.

The International Women’s Day should be a time for taking stock of the problems confronting girls and women and raising collective voices for removing obstacles that prevent them from attaining due rights as equal citizens.

That goal can be best served by avoiding unnecessary controversies, and laying emphasis on issues of common concern to vast majority of women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

International Women’s Day Aurat March caretaker chief minister of Punjab Women’s Day

Comments

1000 characters

Pointless contradictions and controversies

Senate panel told: IMF ‘demands’ to determine fate of ongoing talks

Senate panel directs USC to ensure availability of kitchen items in Ramazan

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

FBR unveils updated ST and FED laws

FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

Real estate agents, others: FBR to impose penalties if suspicious transactions not reported to FMU

Counterterrorism programmes: Pakistan, US express resolve to deepen cooperation

Imran ‘most popular leader’: Gallup survey

Read more stories