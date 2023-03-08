AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
Mar 08, 2023
Opinion

The ‘unfair’ digital census

Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
The ongoing digital census of population and housing has attracted criticism from opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh Assembly.

Moreover, terming the digital census ‘ a drama’, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has alleged that enumerators who have been doing the census are counting multi-story buildings as one unit in Karachi.

This is a serious allegation that is required to be investigated immediately in order to inject credibility into this highly important exercise in relation to planning and resource allocations.

Not only is Karachi a city of teeming millions, its entire landscape is dotted by hundreds of thousands of multi-storied buildings. Karachi has more multi-storey or highrise buildings than the rest of the country.

Hence the need for ensuring that Karachi, which is undoubtedly one of the largest cities in the world, and its people are duly and justly represented in housing and population counts.

Any injustice or complacency in this regard would only deepen political and ethnic tensions in ‘mini-Pakistan’ — an outcome that would surely militate against the country’s overall interests.

Hashim Raza Sabunwala (Karachi)

Sindh Assembly PTI MQM P digital census digital census of population

