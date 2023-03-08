Aurat March organisers, Lahore DC agree on rally route

LAHORE: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore and the organizing committee of Aurat March on Tuesday came to an agreement to take out the rally today from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office near Shimla Pahari to a local hotel.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the DC Lahore to sit with the Aurat March organizers and finalise the venue for the rally. The committee had requested a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration last month to hold a rally on March 8 at Nasir Bagh, Lahore. But the DC had rejected the plea citing security reasons and controversial cards and banners for awareness of women’s rights.

The DC also said that there are strong reservation of the general public and religious organizations, especially Jamaat-i-Islami’s women and student wings, who had also announced a program against the Aurat March.

The Aurat March organisers approached the LHC against the said order and cited the Punjab government, DC Lahore and capital city police officer as respondents.

