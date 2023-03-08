KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.142 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,681.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.791 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.045 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.505 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.338 billion), Silver (PKR 658.611 million), Natural Gas (PKR 549.526 million), DJ (PKR 531.052 million), Platinum (PKR 503.762 million), SP500 (PKR 148.266 million), Copper (PKR 47.404 million), Brent (PKR 16.438 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 7.876 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.520 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023