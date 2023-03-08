AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
Degrees conferred on 17,578 students at UAF convocation

Press Release Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:57am
FAISALABAD: The 26th Convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday was held at University D-Ground in which 17,578 graduated students in 2019 and 2020 were conferred degrees.

The convocation was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan as Governor’s nominee while D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Pakistan Academy of Sciences President Dr Khalid Mehmood, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq, Cholistan Veterinary University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan, University of Haripur former Vice Chancellor Dr Anwaar Gilani and other notables also attended.

226 PhD degree holders were awarded degrees. Gold medals were conferred on 38 students, silver medals on 118 students and bronze medals were awarded to 28 students. As many as 12,299 students obtained postgraduate degrees while 5,053 students received undergraduate degrees.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the passed-out students and hoped that they could ensure a bright future and play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the country. He said skilled manpower was the guarantee of a bright future and the university was taking all possible measures to produce the skilled manpower and equip them with modern tools to excel in their respective field.

He said the university had sent 30,000 students last year to farmers’ fields across the province in a nine-day wheat enhancement campaign as the community service.

