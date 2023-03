BEIJING: China imported 84.06 million tonnes of crude oil in January and February this year, representing a 1.3% decrease on the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Oil edges up on supply concerns, China demand hopes

China also imported 17.93 million tonnes of natural gas in January and February this year, representing a 9.4% decrease on the same period last year, data from customs showed.