China’s Jan-Feb iron ore imports rise 7.3% on year

BEIJING: China’s imports of iron ore in the first two months of 2023 grew 7.3% from the same period a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buyers anticipated higher steel demand in the world’s No.2 economy after the government lifted tough COVID-19 controls.

China, the world’s largest iron ore consumer, brought in 194 million tonnes of the steel-making ingredient in January and February, compared to 181.1 million tonnes over the same period in 2022, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released on Tuesday.

China releases combined data for January and February due to distortions created by the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Jan. 21 this year.

Refinitiv data shows 192.26 mln tonnes of iron ore from top iron ore suppliers Australia and Brazil was due to arrive in China in Jan-Feb.

Iron ore futures slump

Miners shipped more volumes to China due to lacklustre demand in other overseas markets, said a Beijing-based analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.