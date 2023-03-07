FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued procedure for processing of transit trade cargo through the notified ports under Customs Computerized System between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The FBR has issued SRO.286(I)/2023 on Monday to notify Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules 2023.

Tajikistan’s registered vehicles holding valid permits and are being utilized for the transport of transit and bilateral trade cargo shall enter Pakistan without the requirement of submission of any financial security for the duty and taxes leviable on the vehicle, on the basis of reciprocity, as agreed by the two contracting parties.

The Logistics Facilitation Centre shall record particulars of both driver and vehicle in the CCS and these details should be linked with the FIA’s immigration module so that driver can only exit Pakistan, if his vehicle, on return journey, has entered the border Customs station and gate-in event has been recorded in the CCS and vehicle has completed all customs formalities for exiting Pakistan.

Both Customs and FIA officials posted at the Customs border stations shall carry out weekly reconciliation to ensure the implementation of the above mechanism and to ascertain any overstayed vehicles.

Under the new rules, the procedure would be applicable on the Tajikistan’s cargo imported through Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port; and Tajikistan’s cargo to other countries via Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port.

Directorate General Reforms and Automation, Karachi shall generate one or more user IDs for the focal person of the relevant Ministry of Republic of Tajikistan for registration of different categories of users i.e., traders, government organizations, United Nations (UN) or Diplomatic Missions based in Tajikistan with Customs Computerized System (CCS).

The foreign entities i.e., traders, government organizations, United Nations (UN) or Diplomatic Missions shall complete the requisite registration proforma (Annex-I) which shall be submitted in the Customs Computerized System by the relevant Ministry of Republic of Tajikistan electronically.

On receipt of the requisite information, the CCS shall generate a user ID and password and forward it to the applicant through his registered email address. The user shall have right to nominate up to three customs clearing agents or brokers to handle his transit cargo in Pakistan.

A user can also nominate a transport operator for handling of cargo i.e., both for filing of GD and transportation of transit cargo by the same logistic entity.

Before the start of every calendar year, the competent authorities of the two contracting Parties shall exchange agreed number of permits for goods transport.

Said permits must bear a stamp of the competent authority of the State of the contracting party and the signature of an authorized person issuing this permit, new rules added.

