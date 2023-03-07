LHC dismisses appeal against interior minister

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) seeking contempt of court proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scandalising the judges and the judiciary.

A bar member, Shahid Rana, had submitted that the interior minister at a recent press conference played an alleged leaked audio of a telephonic conversation between former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi. He contended that the conversation was a personal affair between a lawyer and his client, which was recorded and leaked by breaching the law of privacy.

The petitioner said he filed a petition for action against the interior minister but a single bench dismissed it. He asked the court to set aside the decision of the single bench and punish the interior minister under the contempt of court law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023