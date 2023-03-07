AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC dismisses appeal against interior minister

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) seeking contempt of court proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scandalising the judges and the judiciary.

A bar member, Shahid Rana, had submitted that the interior minister at a recent press conference played an alleged leaked audio of a telephonic conversation between former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi. He contended that the conversation was a personal affair between a lawyer and his client, which was recorded and leaked by breaching the law of privacy.

The petitioner said he filed a petition for action against the interior minister but a single bench dismissed it. He asked the court to set aside the decision of the single bench and punish the interior minister under the contempt of court law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Rana Sanaullah Khan Supreme Court Bar Association ICA

Comments

1000 characters

LHC dismisses appeal against interior minister

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories