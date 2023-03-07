AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People have right to know status of N-assets: PPP

Naveed Butt Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former Senate chairman Senator Raza Rabbani has said that the people of Pakistan have a right to know if the country's nuclear assets are under pressure.

Raza Rabbani, in a statement on Monday, said the country also needs to know “if our strategic relationship with China is under threat or we are being called up to play a role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power”.

“These and other questions require a policy statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of a joint sitting in the parliament,” he said.

While talking about dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the parliament needs to be taken into confidence on the issue as well as the matter of reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help Pakistan sans the global lender.

Rabbani said, “the dragging of the feet by the IMF on signing the agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the IMF, Parliament needs to be taken into confidence.”

He said, “it appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests.”

Senator Rabbani said that the government has failed to discuss the issues pertaining to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism in the country.

He said, “The question of the TTP and increase in terrorism has also found no discussion or briefing from the government.”

“It seems, be it the PTI or the present government, they want Azadi [freedom] from the Parliament and the Constitution,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

terrorism TTP PPP Raza Rabbani nuclear assets

Comments

1000 characters

People have right to know status of N-assets: PPP

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories