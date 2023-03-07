People have right to know status of N-assets: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former Senate chairman Senator Raza Rabbani has said that the people of Pakistan have a right to know if the country's nuclear assets are under pressure.

Raza Rabbani, in a statement on Monday, said the country also needs to know “if our strategic relationship with China is under threat or we are being called up to play a role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power”.

“These and other questions require a policy statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of a joint sitting in the parliament,” he said.

While talking about dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the parliament needs to be taken into confidence on the issue as well as the matter of reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help Pakistan sans the global lender.

Rabbani said, “the dragging of the feet by the IMF on signing the agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the IMF, Parliament needs to be taken into confidence.”

He said, “it appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests.”

Senator Rabbani said that the government has failed to discuss the issues pertaining to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism in the country.

He said, “The question of the TTP and increase in terrorism has also found no discussion or briefing from the government.”

“It seems, be it the PTI or the present government, they want Azadi [freedom] from the Parliament and the Constitution,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023