AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Oil and gas profits fuel UK worker demands for just energy future

Jack Graham Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

When Scott Agnew worked on deep sea oil and gas tankers and cargo boats in the 1980s, he used to count whales and dolphins for conservationists’ surveys on his voyages around the world.

Based in Dundee, Scotland, many of his jobs over the years have been for the offshore fossil fuel industry, including on drillships and ships supplying oil rigs.

“I’ve always had my eye on the environment,” said Agnew, 55. “Over the last few years, personally I just thought more and more it’s time to move away from (fossil fuels).”

Agnew is among more than 1,000 offshore oil and gas workers who have backed a campaign launched on Monday urging the British government to plan a “just transition” that shifts the economy to green energy while protecting workers and their communities.

It comprises ten demands developed with workers by nonprofit groups Platform and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

The asks include involving workers in planning, establishing a higher minimum wage across all activities in British waters, and a permanent tax on energy firms’ “excess” profits.

Oil and gas companies have raked in record profits as energy prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, leading to calls for higher taxes on the sector as consumers struggled to pay rocketing electricity and gas bills.

Meanwhile, BP is rowing back on its plans to cut oil and gas output and slowing targeted reductions in its planet-heating carbon emissions by 2030. Last week, Shell’s CEO told the Times newspaper it was reviewing goals to decrease oil production.

Meanwhile, offshore workers across the RMT, GMB and Unite trade unions are considering industrial action over pay and conditions. Unite announced on Friday that nearly 50 workers at BP’s North Sea installations have backed strike action.

Gabrielle Jeliazkov, a campaigner at Platform, said workers are angry at firms for “profiteering” during a cost-of-living crisis and at the UK government for failing to regulate the offshore industry and plan for the transition to renewables.

She said workers want more of the benefits from offshore fossil fuel production to go to the public, citing Norway’s majority stake in oil company Equinor which has helped finance social protection through its sovereign wealth fund.

“How are we creating an energy system that services the communities and people who require energy, the workers who work in it, and the planet?” asked Jeliazkov, who co-authored the demands based on six workshops and a survey of more than 1,000 offshore workers.

Globally, some 31.7 million energy workers were employed in fossil fuels in 2022, making up about 44% of the sector’s workforce, according to the International Energy Agency.

The clean energy transition is expected to have a big impact on communities that currently rely on fossil fuel jobs - as in the 1980s when de-industrialisation led to long-term high unemployment in parts of Britain, the United States and elsewhere.

“(Offshore workers) all have living memory of what de-industrialisation looks like in the UK, and how poorly it’s been managed in the past,” Jeliazkov said.

Another major concern for workers is immediate: training programmes and certificates for working offshore are not transferable between the fossil-fuel and renewables sectors, as they are run by different standards bodies.—Reuters

Shell BP Oil and gas green energy oil and gas companies

Jack Graham

Comments

1000 characters

Oil and gas profits fuel UK worker demands for just energy future

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories