Imran to lead rally from Zaman Park tomorrow: Hammad

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar has said that on March 8 PTI Chairman Imran Khan would start the election campaign from the provincial capital.

“He would lead a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar through Ferozepur Road in the afternoon and he would travel in a bullet-proof and bomb-proof vehicle. He would address the party supporters at various points from inside the vehicle,” he said while addressing a press conference; he was flanked by PTI Central Punjab leaders Andleeb Abbas and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid.

Hammad further said that they would request the District Commissioner Lahore for foolproof security arrangements. He averred that no call was given to the party workers to gather outside the Khan’s residence at Zaman Park; all the people will arrive of their own will, adding that it is an easy option for the PTI chief to make a compromise with the ‘thieves’ and come into power; “we could forgive the atrocities against us, but we cannot forgive the people who plundered the national wealth. These people were now pleading to their ‘lords in power’ to save them from public accountability,” he added.

He further said that media blackouts, fake cases and torture are some of the tools used for intimidation, but it would not work on them; “they have no idea of the people’s frustration. No one could suppress the voice of Khan as they would install screens in every street,” he added.

He termed Pemra’s order of stopping the broadcast of PTI Chairman’s speeches on TV channels as illegal and added that as per an order of the court, no one could stop a political figure from expressing his opinion. “When Khan speaks, the entire nation listens to him, unlike Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz who have nothing to say and no one was prepared to listen to them,” he added.

He commended the judiciary for announcing the elections, adding that Khan’s historic struggle would bear fruit and they would form a government with more than a two-third majority in Punjab.

