AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

University of Essex’s first graduation ceremony held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: University of Essex graduates and award winners join special graduation in Pakistan. Delighted ...
Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: University of Essex graduates and award winners join special graduation in Pakistan.

Delighted graduates, their friends and families came together for the University of Essex’s first graduation ceremony in Pakistan, held at a local hotel in Islamabad.

More than 50 University of Essex graduates joined the celebrations at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad with hundreds of supporters watching and applauding their achievements at what is believed to be the first Graduation ceremony organised by a leading UK university in Pakistan and attended by its Vice-Chancellor.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster said: “We have received such a warm welcome from everyone in Pakistan and this was a fitting climax to an inspirational week. Our alumni community is incredibly important to us, and I felt absolutely privileged to meet so many of our amazing Pakistani graduates.”

Vice-Chancellor Awards were presented to two outstanding graduates. Education and environment campaigner Nasira Habib and heritage and human rights champion Nasiruddin Mirza, both received awards during this historic event.

In her acceptance speech Nasira said: “I feel honored, humbled and excited at the same time. No award is more prestigious than getting recognized by your alma mater. “The University set high standards of learning, which encouraged analysis and independence of thinking. Thank you, Essex, for helping me becomes an independent thinker.”

In his acceptance speech Nasiruddin paid tribute to the support of his family and friends and added: “This recognition means a great deal to me. I would like to express my gratitude to the University of Essex for providing me with the opportunity to pursue my academic and personal goals. The University of Essex has been a supportive and inclusive community that has allowed me to grow and develop as an individual.”

The University of Essex is one of the most international universities in the world and now has more than 700 students from Pakistan studying in the UK at its campuses in Colchester, Southend and Loughton.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

graduation ceremony University of Essex graduates and award winners

Comments

1000 characters

University of Essex’s first graduation ceremony held in Pakistan

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories