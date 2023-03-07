Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 06, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 06, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55957 4.56171 4.56457 0.07800
Libor 1 Month 4.70914 4.63486 4.70914 0.30629
Libor 3 Month 4.98400 4.95343 4.98571 0.61014
Libor 6 Month 5.31571 5.23514 5.31571 0.93943
Libor 1 Year 5.69443 5.63871 5.71400 1.35286
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments