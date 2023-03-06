AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
LME aluminium may retest support at $2,324 this week

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 01:41pm
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may retest a support at $2,324 per tonne this week, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the Jan. 5 low of $2,251.50.

The depth of the fall from $2,679.50 confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from $2,080.50.

The support at $2,324, together with a rising trendline, temporarily stopped the fall and triggered a bounce.

It seems the bounce was disappointingly weak, unable to extend above $2,441.

China’s 2022 aluminium output hits record high of 40.21mn tonnes

The weakness reflects a prevailing bearish sentiment.

Unless the metal could stabilize above $2,369, it is prone to falling towards $2,252.

